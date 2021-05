It was International Nurses week recently and I had occasion to be a guest for a day surgery in the Saanich Peninsula Hospital during that time.

I say I was a guest because I felt I was treated royally. As I recovered, I watched them wear the treads off their shoes as they so carefully and kindly tended to each patient in their care. What a great team! Thank you to all the nurses at our hospital. You do an outstanding job and it is so very much appreciated.

Sharon Malcolm

North Saanich