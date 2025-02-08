Letter campaign calls for Israel to be barred from Vancouver Invictus Games

The Invictus Games, which were founded by Prince Harry, will run in Whistler and Vancouver Feb. 8-16

Thousands have sent letters to Invictus Games leadership and the B.C. government, calling for Israel to be barred from participating.

A media advisory from Movement Media Hub Friday (Feb. 7) said the inclusion of active Israeli military personnel in the event is a "matter of profound concern." It added the Invictus Games "stand as a testament to the resilience and recovery of wounded veterans."

"However, the inclusion of Israeli military personnel, given the serious allegations against them, raises critical ethical questions about the values we choose to uphold," the release adds, referencing the provincial and federal governments pledging a combined $30 million in 2022 to host the Games.

Both levels of government announced in May 2022 that they would each be contributing $15 million in support of the 2025 Invictus Games, jointly held in Vancouver and Whistler and running from Feb. 8 to 16.

The Invictus Games Foundation is a charity that supports the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sport across 23 nations. The foundation was established following the first Invictus Games in London in 2014.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and founder of the Games. Vancouver-Whistler will be the seventh iteration. Prince Harry was in Vancouver for the 111th Grey Cup in November to promote the event.

Israel is one of 26 community nations or teams listed on the website. Other nations are: Afghanistan, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, Republic of Korea, Romania, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States and Unconquered, which was started as a selection of smaller nations coming together.

Team Israel, which debuted at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany in 2023, lists one team member: Boaz Tabib. Tabib was selected to compete at the 2023 Games in table tennis. He began playing the sport in 1982 and competed in the 1992 Barcelona Paralympic Games.

Movement Media Hub added that the participation of Israeli soldiers casts a shadow over the event's integrity, pointing to actions "under investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide of the Palestinian people."

The International Criminal Court has previously issued warrants for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least Oct. 8, 2023 until the applications for arrest warrants were issued on May 20, 2024, according to a Nov. 21, 2024 press release from the court.

The Pre-Trial Chamber 1 of the International Criminal Court in November rejected Israel's challenge of the court's jurisdiction over the situation in the state of Palestine.

Hamas triggered the war with Israel when militants launched an attack that killed 1,200 in Israel. Another 250 Israelis were taken hostage.

In the ensuing 15 months, Israel responded with attacks that killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials. Those records do not differentiate between civilians and militants, but women and children reportedly made up more than half of those killed.

In January, Israel and Hamas agreed to pause a devastating war in the Gaza strip. A three-phase ceasefire deal promised the release of dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and it will allow hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes.

Black Press Media has reached out to Invictus Games for comment.

– With files from the Associated Press