Liberal Cowichan-Malahat-Langford candidate Herbert hoped for different outcome

Blair Herbert, the Liberal candidate in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, said he’d hoped his party would have done better in the riding in the federal election.

Herbert, who came third behind incumbent NDP incumbent Alistair MacGregor who won the riding and Conservative Alana DeLong, said the party had to face a lot of headwinds in the election regarding the government’s policies on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were surprised because for the last three weeks, the messages we were getting in the riding we’re very positive,” he said.

“I talked to a lot of people at the Cowichan Exhibition last weekend and received a lot of support. But it’s a fact that strategic voting can come into play in this riding when many voters see the Conservatives doing well and switch their votes from Liberal to NDP to ensure they don’t win here. But we’re happy in that federally, we are going to have about as many seats as we had the last time.”

Herbert, who has run for the Liberals in the riding in the last federal election, isn’t ruling out another run in the next election.

“Running in this election was a very positive experience for me,” he said.

“With another minority government, we may be in another election in another year or two so I’ll talk to my wife and probably try to take another stab at it.”



