Liberal federal election win 'disaster for Canada,' say Independent B.C. MLAs

B.C.’s three Independent MLAs are calling on Ottawa to "respect British Columbia's place in Confederation."

“For far too long, British Columbia's interests have been ignored by (Justin) Trudeau, (Mark) Carney, and the Liberal establishment,” reads a Facebook post by Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA, Tara Armstrong. “Although he masks it well at times, Carney's political and professional loyalties are firmly tied to an anti-energy agenda that stands in direct opposition to our interests and prosperity.”

The Liberals won a minority government in the April 28 federal election.

The post also includes the names of Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie, and Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy.

Armstrong and Kealy left the Conservative Party of B.C. in March to sit as Independents, after Brodie was kicked out of caucus for making what were seen as offensive comments about residential school survivors.

The trio accuses successive federal Liberal governments of neglecting what they see as crucial issues impacting British Columbia including a claimed increase in provincial politics by the Chinese Communist Party, more than 200 Indigenous bands asserting sovereignty, and equalization disparities.

“We are dedicated to protecting British Columbia's rightful ownership of its land and resources for the benefit of all its residents,” Armstrong states in the post. “British Columbia's wealth of energy and resources gives us a strategic advantage globally. Developing them without obstruction is not optional, it is vital to our survival.”

The post also references a January poll by Research Co. that found more than one-quarter of British Columbians believe the province would be better off as a separate country.

“This growing sentiment is the direct result of a disastrous decade under Liberal governments,” Armstrong wrote. “A time when people can no longer afford homes, struggle to feed their families, face stagnant wages, rising crime, soaring taxes, and the social fabric of our communities is being torn apart by uncontrolled immigration.”

The post concludes by stating that the three MLAs will be engaging with the "grassroots of British Columbia to discuss the future needs of our province."