Renee Merrifield, BC Liberal Party MLA for Kelowna-Mission. (Contributed)

Renee Merrifield, BC Liberal Party MLA for Kelowna-Mission. (Contributed)

Liberal health critic brings petition to B.C Legislature to nix mask mandate in schools

Renee Merrifield brought up the matter on behalf of an organization of 4,500 parents across B.C.

Despite disagreeing with the premise, BC Liberal health critic and Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield introduced a petition in the B.C. Legislature on Thursday (June 10) opposing mask mandates within schools.

She brought the matter up on behalf of what she called an organization comprised of 4,500 parents spanning all B.C. school districts.

“These parents are opposed to the current provincial health order in relation to mandatory masking of school children. They oppose the mandate for all children in grades 4 through 12 and do not support further measures to extend masking to lower grades,” Merrifield said.

Merrifield said the organization is not looking to divide people but wants parents to be able to “retain their autonomous rights over the decisions surrounding the rights of their children.”

Defending herself after backlash on social media, Merrifield said was fulfilling her role as their MLA in presenting the petition.

“Petitions from constituents are presented in the BC Legislature daily. As an elected official it is my role to present petitions from my constituents when they request it.”

Legislative Assembly guidelines on petitions state “Members are not required to present petitions, and it is entirely at a Member’s discretion whether or not they choose to do so.”

READ MORE: MLA Michael Lee officially enters B.C. Liberal leadership contest

READ MORE: B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC LiberalsBC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
Restoring Indigenous place names rebuilds relationships to land: University of Victoria scholar
Next story
Victoria street renaming proposal to have moment of truth this fall

Just Posted

Genevieve Lalonde pushes past Mariah Kelly in the last few metres to win the women’s 1500 metres at the Victoria Track Classic at Centennial Stadium on June 9. (Kevin Light/AthleticsCanada)
Victoria runners hit their stride at Track Classic

Olympic qualifier event held Wednesday night at University of Victoria’s Centennial Stadium

(Black Press Media file photo)
Tattersall Drive reopens in Saanich after police incident closed traffic

The road was closed to all traffic between Saanich Road and Quadra Street

A crowd waits outside the government liquor store in North Vancouver, 1942. (Courtesy of BC Liquor Stores)
BC Liquor Stores toast a century

Exclusive offers on wine and spirits begin Saturday, will continue until July

A BC Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while travelling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
BC Ferries anticipating ‘pent-up demand’ following the lift of travel restrictions

The ferry service is planning to include more sailings later in the summer season.

Yael Stevens and Lauren MacFarlane are the valedictorians of Stelly’s 2021 graduating class. They say it’s okay to take time to figure out the next steps in the face of uncertainty. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Stelly’s valedictorians ask classmates to go with the flow in face of uncertainty

Lauren MacFarlane and Yael Stevens say it’s OK to take time to figure out the next steps

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Shail Wolf admires the ancient tree the protesters have dubbed the grandmother. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
POLL: Should there be a moratorium on old-growth logging on Vancouver Island?

The fight over the future of B.C.’s old-growth forests has thrust a… Continue reading

The Dexcom G6 (Dexcom) continuous glucose monitor will now be covered through BC Pharmacare.
B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes

‘This is an amazing life- and sanity-saving device.’

Power line technicians are among the trades subject to compulsory certification in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. begins return to mandatory certification with 10 skilled trades

Mechanical, electrical and automotive first to make transition

Renee Merrifield, BC Liberal Party MLA for Kelowna-Mission. (Contributed)
Liberal health critic brings petition to B.C Legislature to nix mask mandate in schools

Renee Merrifield brought up the matter on behalf of an organization of 4,500 parents across B.C.

Fire consumed a condo development project under construction at 208th Street and 80th Avenue Monday night, April 19. Many spectators shared their images. (Daniel Gerstner/Instagram: @gerstner/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Creek impacted by ‘millions of litres’ of chlorinated water used to fight B.C. condo fire

Local watershed group concerned about harm to creek and wants better protocols in place

Comox Valley Search and Rescue helped a camper who went for a hike above Comox Lake late Saturday night. Photo by CVSAR
Camper rescued from cliffs above Comox Lake

Comox Valley Search and Recuse assists in helping hiker a kilometre past Cumberland campsite

United Nurses of Alberta is slamming Health Minister Tyler Shandro for suggesting staff vacations are causing emergency room problems. (Black Press Media files)
Physicians were suffering burnout and then the pandemic made it worse, UBC study finds

Burnout prevalent among 68 per cent of doctors – likely a reflection of issue globally, says researcher

Most Read