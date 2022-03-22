Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole take part in the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole take part in the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberals, NDP reach deal to keep minority government in power till 2025

Trudeau says the deal is a “confidence and supply” agreement and it takes effect today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberals have reached an agreement that would see the New Democrats support his minority government through to 2025.

Trudeau says the deal is a “confidence and supply” agreement and it takes effect today.

This kind of agreement, which is a version of the deal the B.C. NDP struck with the Greens in that province in 2017, generally involves an opposition party agreeing to support the government on confidence motions and budget or appropriation votes for a certain period of time.

Trudeau says it is about focusing on what each party agrees on, rather than disagrees on, and adds that will include action on areas such as dental care, climate change, housing and paid sick leave.

The prime minister says Canadians delivered a mandate to MPs to work together in the 2021 election, where the Liberals failed to win a majority of seats.

The Liberals currently hold 159 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, while the NDP has 25 MPs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentLiberals

Previous story
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines
Next story
City of Victoria, CRD moving to end staff vaccine mandates along with province

Just Posted

A new City of Victoria grant program has been created to help fund accessibility related upgrades for arts and culture venues. (Courtesy Intrepid Theatre)
City of Victoria to help finance accessible spaces for arts and cultural groups

Over the last several years, the CRD has been making changes to its investment policy to focus more on socially responsible financial vehicles. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD amends portfolio in attempt to align investments with values

Then Saanich Fire Deputy Chief Frank Macdonald (left) and Chief Mike Burgess celebrate the chief’s retirement on Sept. 29, 2021. (File photo courtesy Mike Burgess)
Oak Bay names interim fire chief ahead of spring retirement

Gordon Viberg of Victoria was Royal Jubilee Hospital’s COVID-19 patient number five in spring 2020, and one of the earliest to recover from the coronavirus after being treated in hospital. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Victoria man, ‘patient 5’ at Royal Jubilee, recounts early pandemic diagnosis