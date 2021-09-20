Liberals projected to win most seats in 2021 federal election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and triggering an election at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian Press is projecting that the Liberal party will win the most seats in the 2021 federal election, giving them the best chance to form the next government.

It is not yet clear whether Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will win a majority or need the support of at least one other party to remain in power with a minority government.

There are 30 million eligible voters in the country, 6.8 million of which cast their ballots early through advanced voting last week or through mail-in ballots.

As of 7:30 p.m. PST, only three per cent of all votes had been counted in the country. No B.C. or Alberta ridings have been called.

Elections Canada warned that it could take up to four days to finish counting special ballots, meaning some close races may not have officials winners until end of week.

More to come.

Canada Election 2021