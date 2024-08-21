Life expectancy worsening for B.C. First Nations, health report finds

Education rates up 4.3% since 2021 baseline report

The First Nations Health Authority released its first interim health and wellness report Wednesday (Aug. 21) as an update to a 2021 baseline report – and two indicators show a "significant worsening."

This follow-up report contains updates on 14 of 22 population health and wellness indicators being monitored between 2020 and 2030. There were improvements in two indicators – education and infant mortality – but no change or minimal change four indicators and a worsening in four other indicators.

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer Dr. Nel Wieman said life expectancy and mortality rates have seen a "significant worsening" since the 2021 baseline report. She said it was largely caused by the unregulated drug toxicity crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education has improved by 4.3 per cent among Indigenous students. Dr. Danièle Behn Smith, the deputy provincial health officer for Indigenous Health in B.C., said education is measured by self-identifying Indigenous students who achieve a graduation certification or an adult diploma within eight years of starting Grade 8.

At the time of the 2021 baseline report, only 69.9 per cent were completing within eight years. That's now up to 74.2 per cent.

"An improvement, and we still have a long way to go," Behn Smith said.

More to come.