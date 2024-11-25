Life sentence for 2021 Naramata double-homicide of 2 brothers

Wade Cudmore was found guilty after a lengthy jury trial and sentenced on Nov. 19

One of the men responsible for the death of two brothers in Naramata has been sentenced to spend a minimum of 18 years in jail.

On Nov. 19, Justice Brown imposed a life sentence with an 18-year period of parole ineligibility at Wade Cudmore's sentencing hearing. Cudmore will be unable to apply for statutory release until June 18, 2039.

After a lengthy jury trial that spanned much of the summer in Vancouver courts, Cudmore was found guilty of murdering brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer.

The brothers' bodies were found by hikers off a logging road near Naramata in May of 2021.

Cudmore is co-accused in the murders with a man named Anthony Graham, whose location is currently unknown. Police from Prince George issued a missing person report for Graham in 2021.

No arrests were initially made in connection to the homicide of the Fryer brothers after they were found, but police said at the time their death was likely associated with gang conflict.

Then, less than one month later, on June 9, 2021, Cudmore’s mother Kathy Richardson, 57, was found dead in her home in Naramata.

One day after the body of his mother was found, Cudmore was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of the Fryer brothers.

Charges of first degree murder have since been laid against Ekene Dillichuwu Anigbo and Jalen Nimai Falk in connection to Cudmore's mothers' death.

Angibo was listed as one of Vancouver’s “top six gang members” by the Vancouver police department in 2021.