LifeLabs across B.C. prepare for rotating closures in wake of strike notice

About 1,200 LifeLab workers announced job action Sunday after ‘months of negotiations’ fail

LifeLabs in British Columbia says some of its more than 100 centres will be subject to rotating temporary closures starting Thursday as part of job action taken by its union workers.

The B.C. General Employees’ Union, which represents about 1,200 LifeLab workers, announced the job action Sunday after what it said was months of negotiations and the company’s refusal to bring wages and benefits in line with the cost of living.

LifeLabs, a lab testing service provider, says in a statement that as a designated essential service, it will continue to operate and do everything in its control to minimize service disruptions from the rotating closures.

Union president Paul Finch said in an interview that the union is going to take whatever measures it needs to “get a fair deal” for its members, but it is hopeful to be able to reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

Finch says lab technicians working in the public sector are doing the same work as LifeLabs’ employees but there is a substantial wage gap between four and 16 per cent, or up to $4 an hour.

The union says the workers have been working without a contract since April 1, 2024, and in November, it voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action.

LifeLabs says it serves more than 7.1 million patients in B.C. at 129 collection centres located in urban and rural communities.

LifeLabs was purchased by U.S.-based Quest Diagnostics last summer in a $1.35-billion deal, a transaction that has raised concerns from the union.

Finch says he is worried the American Fortune 500 company will increase its profit margin at the expense of patient care and the needs of their union members.

“But while we think very practically, we don’t want to see this kind of American-style incursion into our health care system,” said Finch.

Clients are being asked to check LifeLabs’ online location finder for information on centres that are open for service.