LifeLabs lawsuit claimants should start getting their small payouts

Company is paying after class action was launched against LifeLabs in a 2019 data breach

Canadians who applied to be part of a class action lawsuit against LifeLabs Inc. are now receiving cheques and e-transfers.

KPMG, which is administering the claims, says on the class action website that more than 900,000 valid claims were received.

Given the large number of valid claims, KPMG says claimants will receive an e-transfer of $7.86. Those receiving a cheque will get $5.86, after deducting a $2 processing fee.

The class action was launched against LifeLabs after a 2019 data breach allowed hackers to access the personal information of up to 15 million customers.

LifeLabs has said most of the affected customers were in Ontario and British Columbia.

In 2020, the B.C. and Ontario privacy commissioners ordered LifeLabs to improve how it safeguards personal health information, and to collect less of it from customers.

