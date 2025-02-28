LifeLabs rotating strike hits Duncan

Strike issues are wages and working conditions

The rotating LifeLabs strike in B.C. came to the Cowichan Valley on Feb. 27 with workers at the Beverly Street location taking to the picket lines.

The B.C. General Employees’ Union, which represents about 1,200 LifeLab workers at 100 centres across the province that offer laboratory testing services, are taking part in the strike, which began on Feb. 16.

The union said the strike action follows months of negotiations and LifeLabs' refusal to bring wages and benefits in line with the cost of living, or to address poor working conditions resulting from chronic under staffing.

"LifeLabs workers receive four to 16 per cent below what others in their industry get paid and they are struggling to make ends meet," said BCGEU president Paul Finch. "Now that LifeLabs is owned by Quest Diagnostics, a billion-dollar U.S. health giant, we are fighting against an American for-profit model of healthcare and its impacts on workers."

LifeLabs said in a statement that the company would like to continue to negotiate and work with the union to reach an agreement that is mutually acceptable and reflects the value its employees bring to their roles each day.

“In the meantime, our highest priority is to ensure continuity of care for the people of British Columbia, who rely on us for their testing needs,” LifeLabs said. “As a designated essential service, LifeLabs will continue to operate, however some Patient Services Centres may be subject to rotating temporary closures. We will do everything in our power to minimize the disruption this creates for our customers and clients.”