Lightning sparks 13 new wildfires on islands northwest of Campbell River

Location primarily in Broughton Archipelago, Knight Inlet areas

Lightning strikes have caused a total of 13 new small wildfires northwest of Campbell River.

Located in the Broughton Archipelago region are five small fires, none registering more than 0.009 hectares in area. Gilford Island in particular has three fires burning, one near the northern coast and one located east of Heath Bay. A third one is located near the centre.

READ MORE: Lighting pushes B.C. wildfire count past 400, rain may help pushback

To the south, there are four burning within the region of the Call Inlet, with a fifth burning just two and a half kilometres south of Call Bay.

Additional wildfires are located in Sargeaunt Passage and east of Lull Bay. The last is located on West Cracroft Island, in the Growler Cove area.

The BCWS has been reached for comment regarding these fires. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter