Human-caused North Okanagan wildfire now under control

UPDATE July 9:

A wildfire sparked north of Cherryville Sunday is suspected to be human-caused.

The Sigalet Lake fire, west of Sugar Lake, is now under control at .24 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service has also updated the suspected cause from lightning to human.

ORIGINAL July 8:

A fire was started in the Sigalet Lake area Sunday, July 7, which is west of Sugar Lake near Cherryville.

BC Wildfire Service reports the blaze is out of control and approximately .24 hectares in size.

"This fire was caused by a dry lightning strike which means it occurred without rain nearby," BC Wildfire reports.