Lightning sparks wildfire northeast of Cache Creek

A wildfire northeast of Cache Creek that was sparked by lightning on the evening of Thursday, June 12 had grown to 5.63 hectares by the morning of June 13.

The fire — known as K20609 — is at the base of the Arrowstone Hills. Smoke from the fire was visible from Highway 1 and nearby communities. It is in Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area "I", and the TNRD is in contact with BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) about it.

BCWS crews are actioning the fire, which is currently listed as out of control. It started following a series of lightning strikes throughout the region, which were accompanied by rain during the evening and overnight.

For information about the fire, go to the BCWS incident webpage. You can also download the free BC Wildfire Service app for your smartphone or handheld device, which is available for Apple and Android devices.