Lightning strikes cause 11 new wildfires in Strathcona Park and Sayward

Tlools Lake fire listed 60 hectares largest among 11 new wildfires

Lightning strikes caused an astounding 11 new wildfires on Aug. 28, clustered in two areas: Strathcona Provincial Park and the Sayward region, where crews have been battling a wildfire since May.

The largest among these new wildfires within the park is located northwest of Tlools Lake, and was listed at 60 hectares in the latest update from the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS). Much like the fire located at Mount Con Reid, the BCWS is taking a monitored approach with regard to grappling with the flames.

READ MORE: Mount Con Reid Fire shrinks to 1402 hectares in Strathcona Provincial Park

Campbell River fire ban still in effect as high-risk fire season continues

The same is true with the fire reported in the Mount Myra area, listed at just 0.2 hectares according to the BCWS. A monitored approach means BCWS is observing and analyzing the fire without immediate suppression.

Around Elk River, a crew is attacking a 0.1 hectare fire. The BCWS is also monitoring a fire north of the river, measured at 0.5 hectares. Monitored approaches are also being employed for a wildfire located southeast of Lady Falls, measuring 2.1 hectares, and another west of Mount Filberg, measured at 0.009 hectares.

In Sayward, The Newcastle Ridge area was hit with a pair of wildfires just after 5 p.m. yesterday evening. Both measuring 0.009 hectares, they are located just northeast of the Newcastle Creek fire, which has burned continuously since May 29 and is still listed has being held.

A third fire has been listed south of Newcastle Creek, also listed at 0.009 hectares. A fourth was reported in the Salmon River area, on the morning of Aug. 28. It is also listed at 0.009 hectares. Another wildfire located just one kilometre west of Adam River, was reported at 0.009 hectares as well.

The Mirror has reached out to the BCWS for comment, and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter