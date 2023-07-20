Lightning suspected cause of new fire in South Shuswap

BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew responding

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new fire burning southwest of Sorrento.

The Squilax Mountain blaze was discovered around 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. A BC Wildfire Service spokesperson said an initial attack crew was on scene and that a helicopter bucket would be providing air support.

As of 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the .5-hectare blaze was Rank 1, a smouldering ground fire, and believed to have been caused by lightning.

