The Lights of Wonder Christmas Village is set to open tonight. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Lights of Wonder holiday village opens in downtown Victoria tonight

The light village is set to open in Centennial Square at 4 p.m.

The rain won’t stop downtown Victoria’s holiday lights village from illuminating Centennial Square tonight; the Lights of Wonder display begins at 4 p.m.

The $500,000 investment will see more than 100,000 lights, live entertainment, food, merchants and more take over the square from today until Jan. 4.

ALSO READ: Delayed downtown Victoria holiday Lights of Wonder back on track

The village was originally supposed to open on Dec. 13, but hit delays due to technical complexities.

The free event will run Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. It will be closed Dec. 25 and 31.

For more information visit lightsofwonder.ca .

