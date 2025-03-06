Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ Hereditary Chiefs call for immediate halt to ratifying K’ómoks Treaty

Chiefs insist that Canada, British Columbia and K’ómoks First Nation engage in meaningful consultation before the treaty is ratified

The Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ Hereditary Chiefs are demanding an immediate halt to the K’ómoks Treaty ratification vote, calling it an "unlawful attempt to rewrite history and lay claim" to Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ lands and resources."

In a meeting held on March 4, the Chiefs called for an immediate suspension of the treaty's ratification vote, which was set for March 8. They called for the need for Canada, British Columbia, and the K’ómoks First Nation to participate in meaningful consultations before proceeding with any additional actions.

“We’ve been increasingly frustrated with the lack of communication and adherence to protocol among K’ómoks hereditary and elected leadership,” said Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ Hereditary Chief Gigamae ƛakʷasǧəm, Fred Moon, Walitsama in a March 5 media release. “If the signing of the K’ómoks Treaty moves forward without proper consultation, there will forever be a rift between our Nations – if you’re not with us, you’re against us.”

More to come ...