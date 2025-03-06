 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ Hereditary Chiefs call for immediate halt to ratifying K’ómoks Treaty

Chiefs insist that Canada, British Columbia and K’ómoks First Nation engage in meaningful consultation before the treaty is ratified
Robin Grant
Robin Grant
240312-crm-komoks-treaty-pic1
Gathering of Ligʷiłdaxʷ Hereditary Chiefs on March 4. They said they are standing united in opposition to the ratification of the K’ómoks Treaty. Back from left to right: Gigamae ƛakʷasǧəm, Fred Moon, Gigamae Yakawidi, Shawn Decaire, Gigamae Udzistalis, Johnathan Henderson, Gigamae Ha̱'tła las, Dean Drake, Gigamae P’aselath, Tony Roberts Jr., Gigamae Siwiti, Jake Smith, Gigamae Tsulxid, Max Chickite, Gigamae Munmunłie, Steven Dick, Gigamae P’asslath, Gary Johnson, Gigamae Weklakalas, Jim Henderson, Gigamae Qwumqwalath, Brody Naknakim, Josiah Naknakim, Wei Wai Kum Elected Chief Coun. Chris Roberts. Front left to right: Matriarchs: Dana Roberts, Nancy Henderson, and Dawn Duncan. Image supplied by Hereditary Chiefs

The Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ Hereditary Chiefs are demanding an immediate halt to the K’ómoks Treaty ratification vote, calling it an "unlawful attempt to rewrite history and lay claim" to Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ lands and resources."

In a meeting held on March 4, the Chiefs called for an immediate suspension of the treaty's ratification vote, which was set for March 8. They called for the need for Canada, British Columbia, and the K’ómoks First Nation to participate in meaningful consultations before proceeding with any additional actions.

“We’ve been increasingly frustrated with the lack of communication and adherence to protocol among K’ómoks hereditary and elected leadership,” said Liǧʷiłdax̌ʷ Hereditary Chief Gigamae ƛakʷasǧəm, Fred Moon, Walitsama in a March 5 media release. “If the signing of the K’ómoks Treaty moves forward without proper consultation, there will forever be a rift between our Nations – if you’re not with us, you’re against us.”

More to come ...

 

Robin Grant

About the Author: Robin Grant

I am deeply passionate about climate and environmental journalism, and I want to use my research skills to explore stories more thoroughly through public documents and access-to-information records.
Read more

More News

Island small business owners want protection from exorbitant rent increases
Island small business owners want protection from exorbitant rent increases
Soon to be doctorless, Lake Cowichan looks to health minister for prescription
Soon to be doctorless, Lake Cowichan looks to health minister for prescription
Star power: Greater Victoria attractions land funding to boost tourism
Star power: Greater Victoria attractions land funding to boost tourism