Limited physician availability impacts Island community’s Urgent Care Centre hours

Six closure dates during the first half of January in Chemainus

Residents are advised to keep tabs on the ongoing changes to hours at the Chemainus Urgent Care Centre. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Hours of operation for the Chemainus Urgent Care Centre continue to be impacted by limited physician availability.

There are six closure dates in the first half of January.

After closures from Jan. 1-3, the centre reopens Wednesday, Jan. 4 with regular hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The centre will also be closed Jan. 7, 8 and 13.

The only other day with regular hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. in the first half of the month is Jan. 10.

Operating hours from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. are in effect Jan. 6, 9, 11, 12 and 14.

The centre is open from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 15.

During the days when the centre is closed, people are directed to the Ladysmith Community Health Centre or Cowichan District Hospital. Island Health is providing additional resources to Ladysmith and Cowichan to support staff and patients during those times.

Island Health says the work to secure additional physician coverage is ongoing. Residents and visitors to the area can call the centre to see if there is any updated information at 250-737-2040 Ext. 42227 or check the Island Health website.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency department, if possible.

Laboratory and medical imaging services are unchanged.

DoctorsEmergency callsHealth