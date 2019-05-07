Line painting on Island Highway affects evening commutes

Sometimes patience and painting go together.
Between Six Mile Road and Wilfret Road on Island Highway, line painting will impact nighttime commutes until Thursday, between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Travelers can expect alternating traffic and lane closures to be in effect during this period.
“Emergency vehicles will be treated with the utmost priority and will have immediate access as required,” a town advisory reads.
Drivers are asked to slow down and “use caution” when passing the road work.
Someone will be there to control traffic and assist pedestrians and cyclists, they add.
swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com