Lions Food Bank asking for food donations

Lions Food Bank says their “shelves are bare right now”

The Saanich Peninsula Lions food bank is seeking donations of food and sanitary items. (Brian McLean/Black Press File)

The Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank is appealing for donations as stocks are running low.

“Our shelves are bare right now,” said executive director Beverley Elder.

Food items they are seeking include cereal, school snacks, canned fish/meat, juice, dry soup, jam, and canned tomatoes or vegetables.

They are also hoping for feminine hygiene products, soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper and paper towel.

The Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank’s motto is “Help those in need through those who care.”

The food bank has been operating since 1984, “to help those hurt by downturns in the economy. Since our modest beginnings, we have helped thousands of people.”

The Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank is a non-profit, charitable organization run by a board of directors. The board oversees the executive director, staff, and volunteers who run the day-to-day operations of the food bank.

For more information and where to donate visit splfoodbank.com.



