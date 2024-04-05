Liquor tasting changes draw cheers from B.C. producers

Enhanced tour and service experiences on tap for visitors of wineries, distilleries, breweries and cideries

Provincial wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries are raising a glass to the government for listening and allowing them to offer enhanced tour and service experiences for visitors.

“Recent years have been difficult for wineries and tourism across the province, and we are taking action to support these valuable businesses,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The changes we are making will create better experiences for visitors of wineries and liquor manufacturers across the province, helping them - and all of B.C. - to be a more competitive and desirable destination for visitors. “

In response to industry feedback, the province has implemented a suite of policy changes to enhance visitor experiences at wineries and other liquor-manufacturing sites this summer.

Improvements to the customer experience include:

* allowing people to sit and enjoy samples while on a guided tour;

* allowing packaged liquor sales in more places on site, including tours;

* allowing more flexibility around sampling so liquor manufacturers can customize sampling experiences for visitors; and

* allowing manufacturers to sell and promote their products in picnic areas and host visitors more effectively.

“Another great outcome highlighting what happens when government works collaboratively through the Business Technical Advisory Panel process on modernizing liquor policy in B.C.,” said Tyler Dyck, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery CEO and head of operations; president, Craft Distiller’s Guild of BC; president, Canadian Craft Distillers Alliance. “We look forward to continued collaboration and modernizations over the next few years.”

Christine Coletta, founder of Summerland’s Haywire Winery, adds: “For wine owners, our top priority is for visitors to have a great experience at our winery. These changes are very welcome and will give us the flexibility to provide visitors a perfect experience when they visit.”

