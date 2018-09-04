Lit cigarette caused fire at Saanich tent city, officials say

Saanich Fire Department characterize blaze as “accidental due to the careless use of smoking materials”

The cause of a fire that claimed the home of a man at Camp Namegans, the tent city in Regina Park, was the result of a lit cigarette left smoldering inside a tent.

In a statement released Tuesday, Saanich Fire Department said the blaze was “accidental due to the careless use of smoking materials.”

RELATED: Fire torches home at Saanich tent city in Regina Park

Shortly after noon on Sunday, residents of the tent city said they heard an explosion and saw a fire growing in a tent where Charles Leslie Walkus had been living for two months.

Walkus, and others who live at the camp, were able to extinguish the blaze by the time fire crews arrived to find the tent smoldering.

RELATED: Saanich escalates steps against homeless camp in Regina Park with court injunction

Within the remnants of the fire debris, officials found two lighters, a butane canister and one melted gas container.

No one was in the tent at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

RELATED: Arrest made at Victoria’s tent city after fire officials blocked from entering

Earlier this summer the Saanich Fire Department issued fire inspection orders to the encampment that included a prohibition against smoking in the park and a requirement to move fuel containers to safe areas.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sooke police on scene of motorcycle accident near EMCS
Next story
Suspected human-caused fire reaches 200 hectares in ecological reserve

Just Posted

Affordable housing needs mandated policy: Victoria, Esquimalt councillors

Councillors Loveday, Liberchuk proposing policies to preserve low-cost housing stock

Sooke police on scene of motorcycle accident near EMCS

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown

Victoria parents push for crosswalk safety with jungle-themed paint

Crosswalk used by George Jay elementary students sits on a busy Bay Street intersection

Lit cigarette caused fire at Saanich tent city, officials say

Saanich Fire Department characterize blaze as “accidental due to the careless use of smoking materials”

Tourism Victoria refreshes its look with new brand

Organization’s new name, Destination Greater Victoria, more reflective of its marketing efforts

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing it’s Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Suspected human-caused fire reaches 200 hectares in ecological reserve

Wildfire burning on East Redonda Island

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

The New Democrats have had a tough time establishing an campaign war chest

Four Black Press Media newspapers nominated for Jack Webster Awards

Teams were nominated for stories on sexual harassment, veterans and wildfires

Most Read