Abbotsford, Victoria officers killed in line of duty honoured at B.C. police memorial

Const. John Davidson and Ian Jordan had their names added to list of fallen officers

Hundreds of police officers, border guards and conservation officers from all over B.C. gathered at the BC Law Enforcement Memorial in Victoria Sunday to pay their respects to police killed in the line of duty.

The event was in honour of two B.C. police officers in particular.

Abbotsford Police Department Const. John Davidson was killed in a shootout at a shopping centre in the city last November.

Davidson, a 24-year police veteran, was remembered as a compassionate hero who didn’t hesitate to put himself in harm’s way for his community.

The other officer being honoured is the Victoria Police Department’s Const. Ian Jordan.

Jordan died on April 18 after being unresponsive for more than 30 years after his police car was T-boned in 1987. The crash left the officer paralyzed and with a brain injury.

Both their names will be added to the list of fallen officers at the memorial.

