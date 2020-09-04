LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

A totem pole honouring Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls will be raised along the Highway of Tears in northern B.C. Friday (Sept. 4).

The totem pole, which will be raised just off Highway 16 on Kitsumkalum territory, was carved by artist Mike Dangeli, who is of Nisga’a, Tsimshian, Tlingit and Tsetsaut heritage.

The idea to create a memorial came from Gladys Radek, a long-time advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women.

For years, Radek has completed awareness walks from Vancouver to Prince Rupert, after her niece Tamara Chipman disappeared near Prince Rupert in 2005.

ALSO READ: Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to symbolize ‘no more stolen sisters’

ALSO READ: Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

She told the Terrace Standard earlier this year that she always envisioned creating a memorial for families in the Northwest.

“This is kind of closing the circle for me from the walks,” she said. “I wanted a space where our families could go, to find a little bit of healing, a little bit of peace, and a little bit of honouring their loved ones.”

On Friday, a ceremony at a highway pullout will include blessing the 24-foot totem pole and other traditional speeches.

Watch the ceremony here, livestreamed by CFNR Network:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich police charge driver who crossed centre line, caused crash

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Readers burst with pride over towering sunflowers

Send us photos of your largest pumpkin, cutest scarecrow or any other blue-ribbon worthy creation

Victoria city council requests bylaw restricting temporary shelter size, distance from parks and schools

Council carries motions on temporary sheltering after hours-long committee meeting

Soccer club pitches turf field for ALR land in Central Saanich

Proposal faces a lengthy process and opposition from a petition signed by hundreds

Victoria councillors like company’s light-covered waterfront silo idea

The public will have a chance to weigh in on Trio Ready Mix’s industrial waterway project soon

Oak Bay Night Market’s on the move

Village markets slide into Sunday, fall format

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

COVID-19: American vessel intercepted near Ucluelet in violation of Quarantine Act

Police were seen investigating the vessel at Ucluelet’s 52 Steps Dock.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals

POLL: Are you going away for the Labour Day long weekend?

It’s the last long weekend of summer, and traditionally a time when… Continue reading

B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

Vancouver Island First Nations council calls on B.C. to act after first COVID-19 case on reserve

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council representing 14 Nations calls the first case on Mowachaht/Muchalaht reserve a ‘critical situation’

Man exposes himself to nine-year-old girl on Nanaimo trail

Nanaimo RCMP advise public after indecent act Sept. 2 at Westwood Lake Park

Most Read