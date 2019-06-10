VIDEO: Fisheries and Oceans Minister talks single-use plastics ban

Canada could ban them by 2021

The Liberals’ new plan to ban single-use plastics will help not only the environment but also create jobs, according to Fisheries and Oceans Minister John Wilkinson.

Wilkinson made the statement in Ontario Monday, following an early morning announcement of a single-use plastics ban by 2021 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau said the specific items to be banned will be determined based on a science-based review, but the government is considering items such as water bottles, plastic bags and straws.

In his announcement Monday, Wilkinson said the rules will apply to business as well, and could do away with items like plastic rings holding beer can packs together.

“With eight million tons of plastic pollution entering the oceans around the world every year, plastics are on track to outweigh fish in the ocean by 2050,” Wikinson said.

“Only eight per cent of the plastics in Canada are recycled at this time,” he said.

Wilkinson said Ottawa would work with provinces and businesses to make it easier for companies to recycle their waste.

For items that are easier to recycle, Wilkinson said the government will be developing a strategy to increase recycling.

“B.C. is a leader in this approach and we are looking to build on that leadership,” he said.

“The goal is to transfer responsibility for recycling to companies that generate plastic waste in the first place.”

The federal minister was joined by Oceanwise CEO Lasse Gustavsson.

“The most visible threat to the ocean is plastic pollution,” said Gustavsson.

Gustavsson said the plastic trash in the ocean conversely makes it easier for ocean conservation activists.

“It is easy for all of us to see how we are contributing to the problem but also how we can be part of the solution.”

READ MORE: Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Unique sporting event in Saanich delivers lessons in spirit and sportsmanship
Next story
Pilot killed in New York City helicopter crash

Just Posted

Developer looks to demolish building remnants of downtown Victoria fire

Victoria staff recommend demolishing the former Plaza Hotel ‘as soon as possible’

Rider calls ‘Nascar of cycling road racing’ in Victoria a ‘tame race’

The Canadian Masters Cycling Championship results are in

1,400 classic cars come to Victoria as Northwest Deuce Days return

After three-year hiatus, Northwest Deuce Days runs from July 18 to 21

Grafitti on the rise with six arrests in 35 days by West Shore RCMP

Man arrested for spray painting on Millstream Road

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

WATCH: 7th annual World Oceans Day makes a splash at Fishermans Wharf

Education and fun combined for all-ages ocean-conservation event in Victoria

Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in B.C.

It’s the biggest B.C. lottery jackpot in history

Police respond to report of gunshots in Courtenay second day in a row

‘Bullets are flying in our tiny little neighbourhood’ says neighbour

Man OK after riding off cliff while dirt biking after drinking in Nanaimo

Rider allegedly admitted he’d consumed alcohol prior to middle-of-the-night ride

Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

Northern Sea Wolf arrives a year late for open house in Port Hardy

“It’s been a long wait to see the Northern Sea Wolf arrive in town”

Raptors remain all-business on eve of what could be historic victory

The Raptors can clinch the title with a victory over two-time defending champion Golden State

Most Read