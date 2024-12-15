 Skip to content
LIVE: Thousands gather to mourn B.C. Premier John Horgan

The memorial for B.C.'s 36th premier is happening Sunday, Dec. 15 in Colwood
Black Press Media Staff

People from B.C. and beyond are expected in Colwood Sunday to pay their respects to former B.C. premier John Horgan. 

Horgan died Nov. 12 at the age of 65, after his third bout of cancer.  Horgan, who was most recently Canada's ambassador to Germany, was B.C.'s 36th premier. 

First elected in 2005 in the Malahat-Juan de Fuca riding on Vancouver Island, he became B.C. NDP leader in 2014. He led the party to power in 2017 and remained as premier until 2022. His final speech in the B.C. legislature was in February 2023. 

A provincial state memorial for Horgan is being held at the Q Centre Arena in Colwood, with the memorial livestream expected to start at 1 p.m.

An hour before the memorial was expected to start, more than a thousand people had already arrived at the arena. 

241215-bpm-john-horgan-memorial-001
Thousands of people are expected to attend the memorial of former B.C. premier John Horgan. . (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

 

