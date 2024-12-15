LIVE: Thousands gather to mourn B.C. Premier John Horgan

The memorial for B.C.'s 36th premier is happening Sunday, Dec. 15 in Colwood

British Columbia Premier John Horgan poses for a portrait after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

1 / 1 British Columbia Premier John Horgan poses for a portrait after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Advertisement

People from B.C. and beyond are expected in Colwood Sunday to pay their respects to former B.C. premier John Horgan.

Horgan died Nov. 12 at the age of 65, after his third bout of cancer. Horgan, who was most recently Canada's ambassador to Germany, was B.C.'s 36th premier.

First elected in 2005 in the Malahat-Juan de Fuca riding on Vancouver Island, he became B.C. NDP leader in 2014. He led the party to power in 2017 and remained as premier until 2022. His final speech in the B.C. legislature was in February 2023.

A provincial state memorial for Horgan is being held at the Q Centre Arena in Colwood, with the memorial livestream expected to start at 1 p.m.

An hour before the memorial was expected to start, more than a thousand people had already arrived at the arena.