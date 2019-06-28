Living flag takes shape on Legislature lawn

An annual Canada Day tradition is returning to Victoria — the Coast Capital Savings Living Flag is aiming to be the largest living flag in the country for the third year running.
With 1,650 red shirts and 890 white shirts produced by Passion Sports, participants are given a number and a place to stand to depict a large Canada flag, posing for an aerial photo.
Taking place on the Legislature lawn on July 1, participants can grab their free T-shirt starting at noon until supplies last. Groups of 10 or more can pre-register online and pick up their shirts at the Coast Capital Savings tent on Belleville and Government Street.
Participants who have preregistered are guaranteed a free T-shirt. Those who want to participate but couldn’t get their hands on a T-shirt can still be a part of the living flag by wearing their own red or white shirt.
The photo will be taken at 2 p.m. and those wanting to participate are asked to arrive by 1:15 p.m. The event is wheelchair accessible.
Atomique Productions is producing Victoria’s Canada Day celebrations with live music, live entertainment starting at 10:30 a.m. and fireworks at 10:20 p.m. to go along with the living flag.
For more infromation on Canada Day festivities visit canadadayvictoria.ca.
