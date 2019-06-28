Thousands of participants wearing red or white T-shirts gather on the Legislature lawns in Victoria to create a living Canada flag for Canada Day festivities. (Ken Kelly/DVBA handout)

Living flag takes shape on Legislature lawn

Canada Day Living Flag aims to be largest in country third year running

An annual Canada Day tradition is returning to Victoria — the Coast Capital Savings Living Flag is aiming to be the largest living flag in the country for the third year running.

With 1,650 red shirts and 890 white shirts produced by Passion Sports, participants are given a number and a place to stand to depict a large Canada flag, posing for an aerial photo.

Taking place on the Legislature lawn on July 1, participants can grab their free T-shirt starting at noon until supplies last. Groups of 10 or more can pre-register online and pick up their shirts at the Coast Capital Savings tent on Belleville and Government Street.

READ ALSO: Victoria councillors question if Canada Day should strictly be a daytime event

Participants who have preregistered are guaranteed a free T-shirt. Those who want to participate but couldn’t get their hands on a T-shirt can still be a part of the living flag by wearing their own red or white shirt.

The photo will be taken at 2 p.m. and those wanting to participate are asked to arrive by 1:15 p.m. The event is wheelchair accessible.

READ ALSO: Victoria, Winnipeg rivalry heats up over ‘living flag’

Atomique Productions is producing Victoria’s Canada Day celebrations with live music, live entertainment starting at 10:30 a.m. and fireworks at 10:20 p.m. to go along with the living flag.

For more infromation on Canada Day festivities visit canadadayvictoria.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Local student does 100 volunteer hours in one month, earns civic service award
Next story
B.C. government urges fire safety ahead of long weekend

Just Posted

Victoria’s new artist in residence Kathryn Calder brings music to the city

Calder is a musician who will take over the role from Luke Ramsey

Gorge Canada Day Picnic returns for another fun-filled day

Gorge Park will be transformed into a natural amphitheatre

B.C. government urges fire safety ahead of long weekend

Province hoping message mitigates wildfire risk

Living flag takes shape on Legislature lawn

Canada Day Living Flag aims to be largest in country third year running

Local student does 100 volunteer hours in one month, earns civic service award

Tristan Pakosh received a Victoria police award for his work

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada’s top court orders new trial over ‘friends with benefits’ claim in sex assault case

A complainant’s sexual history can’t ordinarily be used as evidence unless directly relevant to a charge

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Rescue teams searching for woman on Mount Heather near Lake Cowichan

Woman, 55, was hiking with friends on June 26

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Most Read