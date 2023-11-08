Living wage leaps past $25 an hour in 8 B.C. communities

Nanaimo had the highest percentage increase at nearly 13%

Nineteen communities in B.C. have released their living wages for 2023 and two communities were over $26 and one saw a nearly 13-per-cent increase.

Clayoquot Sound clocked in with B.C.’s highest living wage for 2023 at $26.51, according to the latest data calculated by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. However, the living wage wasn’t calculated in 2022.

A living wage is the hourly wage that two parents working full time must earn in order to support a family of four based on the actual costs of living in a particular community.

Haida Gwaii came in just under at $26.25, a 1.5-per-cent increase from 2022. Golden had a 0.9-per-cent increase for a living wage of $25.78 for 2023.

Metro Vancouver’s 2023 living wage is $25.68 – up $1.60 from the previous year – which means families would have to spend about $4,000 more than last year for the same basket of goods. While it is a 6.6-per-cent increase, but it’s hardly the biggest jump in the province.

Nanaimo had the largest percentage increase at 12.9 per cent, bringing its 2023 living wage to $22.87. That’s $2.61 more than in 2022.

“Although inflation has dropped from last year’s historic highs, the cost of living across B.C. continues to increase rapidly, said Iglika Ivanova, the B.C. senior economist for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

The report notes that rent and food prices have risen sharply throughout B.C., driving the increases in local living wages. Three other communities with the highest increases include: Kamloops, which is up 9.2 per cent for a living wage of $20.91; the Fraser Valley, which is up 8.9 per cent to $20.66; and the Comox Valley, up 8.7 per cent for a living wage of $22.02.

“B.C.’s low-wage workers need a raise but the labour market alone can’t resolve all economic insecurities,” said Ivanova. “Governments can and should do more to address the cost of living crisis that people are facing across the province.”

B.C.’s Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said her government’s affordability measures are “definitely helping people,” specifically pointing to the province’s minimum wage.

“We know that we have some of the highest wages in the country, which is helping, which is attracting people to come here. We still have some of the highest employment as well, but people are struggling so we’re looking at what we can do to support people.”

B.C.’s minimum wage went increased by $1.10 to $16.75 on June 1. It’s one of the highest minimum wages in Canada.

However, a report last month noted that B.C. has the highest cost of living in the country.

