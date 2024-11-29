Llama drama: BC SPCA rescues 8 llamas from B.C. property

Humane society working with veterinarian for rescued, matted camelids

The BC SPCA has rescued eight llamas, including a four-month-old baby known as a cria, from a property in South Surrey.

“An animal control officer was contacted about llamas being at large and possibly abandoned. When they went to the site and saw their condition, they reached out to us,” says Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior officer protection and stakeholder relations, in a release.

“The majority of the llamas were heavily matted, and their toenails were overgrown.”

The llamas were surrendered to the BC SPCA’s care. They had no apparent entry to shelter, and the only accessible water was noted to be puddles on the ground. There was no feed visible.

A BC SPCA animal protection officer, along with a farm animal hauler, transported the llamas to the BC SPCA’s Good Shepherd barn located in Surrey.

“We are working with a veterinarian to determine the best course of action in terms of shearing the llamas,” said Layla Gilhooly, manager of the BC SPCA’s Surrey Community Animal Centre and Good Shepherd barn.

“Llamas are typically sheared once a year in the spring, but these llamas are extremely matted, which may cause irritation.”

Although this isn't the typical time of year to shear llamas, given the temperatures, if the vet does recommend it, "we will blanket them for the winter. Currently, they are still too fearful for us to safely be able to groom them," she noted.

The llamas may be available for adoption as early as next week.

“Llamas are social animals and live in herds. They do not do well on their own,” Gilhooly said. “They can happily co-exist in pastures with goats, sheep, donkeys, horses and other animals.”

Gilhooly added that regular llama care includes brushing, shearing at least once per year, checking their teeth, vaccinations, toenail trimming and providing fresh water, good quality grass hay and a clean shelter.

Anyone who would like to help these llamas and other animals in the BC SPCA’s care is encouraged to visit spca.bc.ca/make-a-donation