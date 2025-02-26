LNG Canada to receive gas shipment ahead of 2025 exports

Delivery in April will support equipment testing at Kitimat marine terminal

LNG Canada is set to receive a shipment of liquefied natural gas at its marine terminal in Kitimat, B.C., in early April as part of equipment testing ahead of its planned start of exports in 2025.

“This delivery is critical to our safe start-up and commissioning process now underway, and to achieving our first cargo by the middle of 2025,” said Teresa Waddington, vice-president of corporate relations for LNG Canada.

The shipment is not intended for export but will be used to test and commission the facility, which is still in the start-up phase and has not begun LNG production, according to the company.

LNG Canada said the import is required to cool its LNG storage tank and test equipment under cryogenic conditions. It does not anticipate further LNG imports before the facility begins operations.

The vessel is expected to notify Canadian authorities, including Transport Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard, 96 hours before arriving at the Triple Island pilot station near Prince Rupert. From there, a team of B.C. Coast Pilots will guide it along a 159-nautical-mile route to the Kitimat terminal, escorted by HaiSea Marine tugs.

Once docked, LNG loading arms will connect to the vessel’s manifolds to gradually transfer the LNG ashore. The process, which includes cooling the facility’s pipes and storage tank, could take three to four weeks to complete.

After offloading, the carrier will be guided out of Canadian waters with escort support, marking a key milestone in the commissioning process for Canada’s first major LNG export terminal.

LNG Canada remains on track to ship its first cargoes by mid-2025. The project, touted as one of the largest private investments in Canadian history, holds a 40-year export licence and will initially produce 14 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG. A proposed Phase 2 expansion could double that capacity to 28 mtpa. The final investment decision on Phase 2 is pending.