Loblaw expands Abbotsford experiment with body cameras

Stores in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewn, Manitoba, and Ontario are participating in the program

Following the early success of the body camera pilot program at some Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart locations, Loblaws has announced that the initiative is expanding to even more stores across Canada.

As part of this program, employees at participating retail locations are equipped with body cameras in hopes of creating a safer shopping environment for both staff and customers, explained Loblaw, which owns Real Canadian Superstore, T&T Supermarket, No Frills, Shoppers Drug Mart, and much more.

"The cameras are only activated after verbal confirmation when colleagues are faced with a situation where there is a risk of escalation and fear for one’s safety and/or the safety of others," Loblaw said.

"Only trained asset protection representatives, third-party security, store management, and additional team members where applicable will be wearing the cameras, and participation in this pilot is voluntary."

Originally started in Alberta and Saskatchewan in 2024, this pilot program was soon expanded to some B.C. stores, including Abbotsford's Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart on South Fraser Way.

Even more Canadian locations are now going to be equipped with body cameras, with 11 B.C. locations reportedly participating in the pilot program, as well as Ontario and Manitoba stores.

"Early results suggest body-worn cameras may help reduce violent incidents, but a broader, longer-term evaluation across more stores and banners is needed to assess their full impact," Loblaw said.

No details have been announced regarding exactly which stores will be included.

This movement toward body cameras is a direct attempt to fight back against the rise of violent crime facing Canadian stores.

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), local crime incidents directly impacted 57 per cent of B.C. small businesses in 2024, which was the second-highest in Canada.

Across the country, more than a quarter of all small businesses reported that the current amount of local crime made them very concerned about the safety of their employees and customers, with a further 42 per cent being somewhat concerned.