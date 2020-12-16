(Left to right) Staff Sgt. Scott Treble is shown with current GVPDAC member Gordy Dodd, retired Central Saanich Police Chief Les Sylven Les, and current GVPDAC co-chair Dr. Moussa Magassa at one a past Pride parade. (Photo courtesy Scott Treble)

(Left to right) Staff Sgt. Scott Treble is shown with current GVPDAC member Gordy Dodd, retired Central Saanich Police Chief Les Sylven Les, and current GVPDAC co-chair Dr. Moussa Magassa at one a past Pride parade. (Photo courtesy Scott Treble)

Local African Heritage Association recognizes retiring Saanich police member for diversity work

Staff Sgt. Scott Treble awarded Meritorious Service Award Nov. 21

Retiring Saanich police member Staff Sgt. Scott Treble has been recognized by the African Heritage Association of Vancouver Island (AHAVI) for a long career focused on promoting diversity and fostering positive police relationships with people of colour in the community.

During a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 21, AHAVI presented Treble with the Meritorious Service Award. Since 2013, Treble has served as co-chair of the Greater Victoria Police Diversity Advisory Committee (GVPDAC) alongside Dr. Moussa Magassa. Together, they worked hard to find ways for police to connect with the community, build trust and repair the relationship between residents of colour and police.

The African Heritage Association of Vancouver Island recognized retiring Saanich police Staff Sgt. Scott Treble for a long career focused on promoting diversity and fostering positive police relationships. (Photo courtesy William Goldiet)

William Goldiet, president of AHAVI, explained that the community group – which brings together people of African descent and promotes the celebration of culture – has worked closely with the GVPDAC to facilitate communication and build trusting police-community relationships

“Scott is a unique person” who listens without conditions, and prioritizes compassion and patience which is key to building trust, said Goldiet.

He said, highlighting Trebel’s work was important because celebrating good people inspires others. Goldiet added that his friend’s message of peace, love and understanding is something the world needs.

Treble was “touched and honoured” by the award, and said working to promote inclusion was the highlight of his career as he was able to meet and learn from folks from all over the world.

“I really believe in the importance of this work,” Treble said, adding that, as Magassa often told him, diversity exists but inclusion needs to be created. He noted that listening, accepting criticism and collaborating with the community is the foundation for building better relationships with those who mistrust police.

Trebel, who comes from an RCMP family, began his career in Gold River in 1987 after university. Five years later, he moved to the Sidney detachment and then joined the Saanich Police Department in 1994.

Now, 34 years later, he’s preparing to retire in January and looking back on the many roles he held over his career, including patrol, to family protection unit, to major crimes, community engagement, and the GVPDAC where he worked to find ways for police to connect with the community.

Trebel noted this work is even more important in 2020, and that police need to understand that a fear of law enforcement exists in Greater Victoria, and that the uniform and weapons are “barriers for communication.” Interacting with the community in plainclothes, attending cultural events when invited, and making connections are important steps to humanize police, adding that he’s confident that those coming after him understand the importance of the work.

Chief Scott Green of the Saanich Police Department noted that hat police departments across the region will continue to benefit from the relationships that Treble fostered and his commitment to organizational improvement.

He added that this wasn’t Treble’s first time being recognized for his outstanding work. Since 2015, he’s received the Rotary Community Leadership Award, the Governor General of Canada’s Police Exemplary Service Medal and was recognized by the Greater Victoria Area Police Chiefs in 2019 “for his tireless work in promoting diversity and … fostering genuine trust-based relationships.”

Treble plans to continue working with the GVPDAC behind the scenes, and volunteering his time locally and abroad.

Those interested in learning more about AHAVI can visit ahavi.ca.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

AwardsDiversitySaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Current GVPDAC co-chair Dr. Moussa Magassa (left) is shown with former members (left to right) VicPD Sgt. Kevin Holmes, Staff Sgt. Scott Treble and Steven Baileys of the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria. (Photo courtesy Scott Treble)

Current GVPDAC co-chair Dr. Moussa Magassa (left) is shown with former members (left to right) VicPD Sgt. Kevin Holmes, Staff Sgt. Scott Treble and Steven Baileys of the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria. (Photo courtesy Scott Treble)

Previous story
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.
Next story
Central Saanich cop to run 50 miles for Greater Victoria at-risk youth

Just Posted

Cpl. Pat Bryant of the Central Saanich Police will be running 50 miles this Saturday to raise money for the Sanctuary Youth Centre, a facility helping at-risk youth. (Black Press Media File)
Central Saanich cop to run 50 miles for Greater Victoria at-risk youth

Cpl. Pat Bryant will raise the money for the Sanctuary Youth Centre Saturday

A Dec. 8 Air Canada Jazz flight from Vancouver to Victoria has been added to BCCDC’s list of exposures. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Vancouver to Victoria flight added to list of COVID-19 exposures

BCCDC says those aboard a flight with an exposure should self-monitor for symptoms

The Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment project is now treating wastewater.(Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria wastewater treatment project up and running in Esquimalt

Capital Regional District’s largest-ever infrastructure project now treating wastewater

Kris Hardy and Monique Seidler are pictured on their rental property on Murray Road. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke family allowed to stay in motorhome

District officials put brakes on bylaw infraction

Some form of large cat (not necessarily the cougar pictured here) was spotted in a private garden in Langley City on Thanksgiving Day. Local residents who saw it, reported to authorities and want to get the word out to others in the area. (Black Press Media files)
Cougar walks away after being hit by driver in Sooke

Roughly 10 to 20 cougars hit by vehicles in CRD each year, says B.C. Conservation

Public health workers unpack B.C.’s first shipment of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, which has to be kept in low-temperature packaging until administering, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases dip to 522 Tuesday

Hospitalized, intensive care patients still increasing

A house built on Bluff Drive will have a notice on the property unless owners correct the height of the building. (PQB News file photo)
Retirement dream home turns into 16-inch nightmare for Vancouver Island woman

Qualicum Beach council: ‘hardline is totally warranted’ in denying occupancy over house height

Five-year-old Moss loves to ski, but his local hill only has a T-bar. After undergoing cancer surgery and chemotherapy, his wish to use a chair lift was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon, which arranged for Moss and his family to enjoy an exciting experience at Big White Ski Resort.
Make-A-Wish: Moss, 5, fulfills dream of riding chairlift at ski hill

Purchase your BraveFace masks and support Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Yukon

The parking lot in Campbell River where the physical altercation took place between a Campbell River couple and two First Nation's women. (Google street view )
Campbell River RCMP investigating alleged racist altercation in parking lot

The incident involved an Indigenous woman from Kyuquot, her teenage daughter and another couple

The province is investing $9.5 million into clearing B.C.’s coastal areas of marine debris and derelict vessels. (NOAA Coral Reef Ecosystem Project/contributed photo.)
Cleanup program targets B.C. marine debris and derelict vessels

Province offering $9.5 million to projects that improve the coastline

An ariel view of the landslide area near Bute Inlet reveals the devastation of salmon habitat. (Photo supplied by 49 North Helicopters)
Generation of B.C. salmon likely wiped out by central coast landslide

Homalco First Nation to push for special hatchery permits

Amira Strain, the new manager of the Alberni Aquarium, kneels beside the aquarium’s salmon tank. The aquarium is currently holding a contest to name the salmon. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Vancouver Island aquarium struggles to stay afloat

Shift in leadership occurred just before pandemic hit

Nanaimo Clippers players Jordan Naylor, left, and Trevor LeDonne drop off letters at the office of Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson, asking for her support as the team asks for reconsideration of provincial health orders banning 19-20-year-olds from practising and playing sports. (Photo submitted)
Junior hockey team in B.C. pleads for an opportunity to play during pandemic

Nanaimo Clippers’ owner questions science behind public health orders

Ella-Ray Lewis in her bedroom, following the transformation made possible through Make-A-Wish Canada (formerly Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada). (Contributed photo)
Surrey teen battling skin cancer has miracle wish granted, sparkles and all

Make-A-Wish challenge adds luxury sparkle to Ella-Ray Lewis’ bedroom

Most Read