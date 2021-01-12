Local chamber shows humour in announcing upcoming awards ceremony

Local business excellence to be recognized Jan. 20 during 14th Annual Business Excellence Awards

Former Sidney mayor Marie C. Rosko won the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2019 Crystal Awards Thursday hosted by Butchart Gardens and main-sponsored by Island Savings. The Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will host the 14th Annual Business Excellence Awards virtually on Jan. 20. (Black Press Media Staff)

The Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will host its 14th annual Business Excellence Awards later this month.

Registration is now open for the event scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The business organization with more than 300 members is also showing some humour in announcing the location of the event on its website.

“Virtually of course :),” it reads.

RELATED: Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce warns of economic consequences from COVID-19

RELATED: Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce honours former Sidney mayor Marie Rosko

Butchart Gardens has historically staged the event, as it was the case in October 2019, when the organization last staged it prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com