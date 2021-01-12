Former Sidney mayor Marie C. Rosko won the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2019 Crystal Awards Thursday hosted by Butchart Gardens and main-sponsored by Island Savings. The Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will host the 14th Annual Business Excellence Awards virtually on Jan. 20. (Black Press Media Staff)
Local chamber shows humour in announcing upcoming awards ceremony
Local business excellence to be recognized Jan. 20 during 14th Annual Business Excellence Awards
The Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will host its 14th annual Business Excellence Awards later this month.
Registration is now open for the event scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The business organization with more than 300 members is also showing some humour in announcing the location of the event on its website.
“Virtually of course :),” it reads.
Butchart Gardens has historically staged the event, as it was the case in October 2019, when the organization last staged it prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
