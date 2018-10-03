Local developer funds re-construction of Oak Bay intersection

Victoria developer Abstract Developments announced that it will pay for the entire cost to re-construct the intersection at Cadboro Bay Road and Bowker Avenue, adjacent to its mixed-use Bowker development site. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Victoria developer Abstract Developments announced Tuesday (Oct.2) that it will contribute all funds necessary to complete the re-construction of the Cadboro Bay Road and Bowker Avenue intersection, adjacent to its mixed-use Bowker development site.

During rezoning for the 43-unit Bowker development in Oak Bay, Abstract Developments gave $100,000 as an amenity earmarked for upgrades to the corner of Bowker and Cadboro Bay.

“We were already committed to doing an extensive off-site program on our Bowker frontage which is about $275,000 worth of improvements but the other component is that we are seeing through the increased cost of the intersection, which right now, Oak Bay estimates at $180,000. We are nearly doubling our contribution to see this intersection completed,” said Mike Miller, CEO, Abstract Developments.

RELATED: Construction site hoarding in Oak Bay transformed into student art gallery

RELATED: Students set to design Oak Bay travel corridor

Also revealed Tuesday, a 50-seat restaurant called Sedona Café and Lounge, owned and operated by Yvonne Janzen, will be going into the ground floor commercial space in the new Bowker development.

“I’m really pleased to have this long-term commitment with Yvonne – to be part of this community, to bring vibrancy, to have patronage. Now that we have this anchor we are going to try to fill the remaining spaces with like-minded businesses to help support the community,” said Miller.

RELATED: Abstract breaks ground on Bowker Collection

The target completion date for both the development and intersection is late 2019.