Victoria developer Abstract Developments announced that it will pay for the entire cost to re-construct the intersection at Cadboro Bay Road and Bowker Avenue, adjacent to its mixed-use Bowker development site. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Local developer funds re-construction of Oak Bay intersection

Abstract also announces 50-seat restaurant as anchor business for Bowker development

Victoria developer Abstract Developments announced Tuesday (Oct.2) that it will contribute all funds necessary to complete the re-construction of the Cadboro Bay Road and Bowker Avenue intersection, adjacent to its mixed-use Bowker development site.

During rezoning for the 43-unit Bowker development in Oak Bay, Abstract Developments gave $100,000 as an amenity earmarked for upgrades to the corner of Bowker and Cadboro Bay.

“We were already committed to doing an extensive off-site program on our Bowker frontage which is about $275,000 worth of improvements but the other component is that we are seeing through the increased cost of the intersection, which right now, Oak Bay estimates at $180,000. We are nearly doubling our contribution to see this intersection completed,” said Mike Miller, CEO, Abstract Developments.

RELATED: Construction site hoarding in Oak Bay transformed into student art gallery

RELATED: Students set to design Oak Bay travel corridor

Also revealed Tuesday, a 50-seat restaurant called Sedona Café and Lounge, owned and operated by Yvonne Janzen, will be going into the ground floor commercial space in the new Bowker development.

“I’m really pleased to have this long-term commitment with Yvonne – to be part of this community, to bring vibrancy, to have patronage. Now that we have this anchor we are going to try to fill the remaining spaces with like-minded businesses to help support the community,” said Miller.

RELATED: Abstract breaks ground on Bowker Collection

The target completion date for both the development and intersection is late 2019.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blockade planned for Cowichan Tribes’ band office

Just Posted

Greater Victoria ranks in top 10 Canadian cities for hate crimes

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s hate crime rates more than doubled in one year

Saanich investigates if campers can stay mayoral candidate’s yard

Tent use on private property may be violation of bylaw

#AskAnArchivistDay brings historical collections to digital audience

Twitter event invites public to ask questions for real time responses from around the globe

Provincial population about to hit the 5-million mark

British Columbia’s population stood at 4,991,687 as of July 1, 2018.

Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon means road closures Sunday

Over 8,000 will run in the marathon, which starts in front of the B.C. Legislature

B.C. Aviation Museum starts challenging restoration of Lancaster Bomber

Five trucks delivered the bomber in pieces to North Saanich museum

Blockade planned for Cowichan Tribes’ band office

Protest by some members set for Oct. 4

POLL: How many of these GGBooks finalists have you read?

Victoria and Sooke authors among 70 finalists for prestigous literary award

Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser he had called credible witness

It marked the sharpest criticism by Trump of Christine Blasey Ford since she came forward publicly with the allegation last month

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario

Advocates say many vaping products are made by tobacco companies and contain nicotine, and their flavours and packaging imitate candy

Horror difficult to erase for Indonesians as toll tops 1,400

The official death toll increased to 1,407 on Wednesday, with thousands injured and more than 70,000 displaced

One year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching

The #MeToo movement has gone far beyond the movies, but Hollywood remains ground zero in a cultural eruption

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Most Read