Local mayors disappointed Rustad skipping public forums in his own riding

Ahead of the 2024 provincial elections, mayors from communities in the Nechako Lakes Riding have expression disappointment in the candidates who did not attend any public forums. (Elections BC handout)

As the province gears up for the provincial elections on October 19, mayors from communities in the Nechako Lakes riding communities are raising concerns they want their next MLA to prioritize.

Mills have closed in Vanderhoof, Houston, Fort St. James and Fraser Lake, affecting many hundreds of jobs and a healthcare workers shortage has closed emergency rooms.

Local leaders are particularly worried about the lack of accountability among candidates, as Conservative candidate John Rustad and Green candidate Douglas Gook have not attended any all-candidates forums in the riding, leaving NDP candidate Murphy Abraham to appear alone.

Rustad has not responded to multiple requests from news outlets in his riding, including the Omineca Express.

Rustad has held the riding since 2005, when he was elected as a BC Liberal MLA. He first became an Independent after being dismissed from the B.C. Liberal caucus in 2022 for questioning climate change and then joined the Conservative party in 2023, quickly becoming its leader.

Vanderhoof councillor and former president of the Union of BC Municipalities Brian Frenkel said Rustad transitioning from a BC Liberal to a BC Conservative MLA without a by-election has also been concerning.

"To me, that is a significant ideological shift," Frenkel said. He attributed this situation to a gap in the BC Elections Act, which he says needs to be addressed.

An Angus Reid survey from Sept. 25, indicates that half of British Columbians view Rustad's positions as “too extreme” for a premier, particularly on issues such as health care and education. Local leaders in the riding argue that attending forums would allow voters to better understand the Conservative candidate's platforms, especially since Rustad received 4,611 votes or 52.24 per cent of the total in the last provincial election.

Non-partisan forum organizers, such as local chambers of commerce, expressed frustration over the lack of communication from Rustad and Gook.

The Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce was forced to cancel hall bookings for an all-candidates meeting (Sept. 25) after Rustad's team withdrew after previously confirming his attendance in August. Chamber manager Shelley Funk noted that since then, both candidates have been invited at least three more times but did not respond.

On Sept.26, Rustad hosted a small-scale meet and greet event in a Vanderhoof bakery which saw a select number of constituents attend.

"The candidates that do not show up in the community are doing a disservice to themselves by not allowing the voters the opportunity to find out who they are and what they believe, that they and their party can do for our region," Funk said.

Local mayors have called the candidates' non-attendance unacceptable and disrespectful toward the voters in the riding, denying them a chance to understand the candidates' platform, their commitment, and how ready they seem for the job.

Calling the non-participation a huge blow to accountability, Vanderhoof Mayor Kevin Moutray said, "I’ve never seen an election before where candidates have not shown up to engage the public."

Moutray worries that probably won’t change if one of them is elected.

"Being MLA should be a huge role in a community and if you’re not there ready to answer questions will you be there in the community once elected? It also seems like you might be hiding something or worried about what you will say, " Moutray added.

Burns Lake Mayor Henry Wiebe echoed the concerns.

"An all-candidates forum is probably the only place that a constituent will be able to ask the hard questions of the candidates. Choosing not to attend takes away the ability for the voter to participate in the discussion," Wiebe said.

Granisle Mayor Linda McGuire, however, noted that while disappointing to voters, it is understandable given the extremely busy schedule all candidates are facing in the final days leading up to the election. McGuire also pointed out that forums organized last-minute can make it very difficult for candidates to attend.

That said, the Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce had sent out an invitation to Rustad as early as June 28, while waiting for other candidates to be announced.

Even still, excuses for candidates not showing up for forums are unacceptable, Fraser Lake Mayor Sarrah Storey said.

"Candidates must remember that they are seeking to represent this riding, and their presence is essential in fostering a dialogue that reflects the interests and concerns of the electorate," she said.

"We seek leaders who are present, who inquire about our pressing issues, and who are committed to finding ways to assist... In today’s political climate, some may hesitate to face public scrutiny, however, it remains vital for constituents to have opportunities to engage with their leaders and ask important questions," Storey added.

Houston Mayor Shane Brienen, who was slotted to run as the BC United candidate in this election before party leader Kevin Falcon suspended the campaign on Aug. 28, said it is very disappointing to see candidates choose to not take part in all candidates meetings.

"I feel it’s a very important part of the election process," Brienen said.