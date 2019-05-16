Local seniors receive fraud prevention talk in Punjabi from West Shore RCMP

Local seniors received a talk about fraud prevention in Punjabi from West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar last month.

Saggar — who speaks Punjabi — attended the Sikh seniors appreciation luncheon in April at the Khalsa Diwan Society of Victoria. She spoke with seniors about fraud and how to protect yourself.

“Canada is made up of a diverse group of peoples. I see this diversity reflected within the RCMP as our officers also come from many different backgrounds,” Saggar said. “I was able to use my language skills to be able to communicate the importance of fraud prevention to over 100 seniors in their native tongue.”

Saggar said many of the seniors were grateful for the talk because they were often being targeted by scam artists.

Over 10 years ago, Const. Saggar was recruited by the RCMP at a recruiting booth set up in the Sikh temple she attended.

“My dad was the head of the Sikh Society in Winnipeg at the time and organized the RCMP recruiters to come set up,” Saggar said. “I don’t think he imagined that his daughter was going to be the only person who was recruited from the entire session.”

More information on fraud prevention can be found at the following websites:

http://www.rcmp.gc.ca/scams-fraudes/index-eng.htm

http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm

