Local state of emergency in Pemberton, as flood concerns continue for B.C.

Flood risk expected to persist into Thursday on the province’s South Coast

Days of heavy rain and snowmelt from record-high temperatures have pushed rivers over their banks, prompting flooding and warnings in southwestern B.C.

A state of local emergency remains in effect in the village of Pemberton, where six rural properties are under evacuation order and several dozen more have been placed under alert, including a mobile home park. Residents have been asked to be ready to leave right away.

A bulletin from B.C.’s River Forecast Centre says a gauge along the Lillooet River had recorded flows reaching levels seen once every five to 10 years.

A flood warning also spans the Squamish River, and the forecast centre says the risk is expected to persist into Thursday as one final atmospheric river brings further rain, warm air and snowmelt to the province’s South Coast.

Flood watches are in effect across the rest of the region, including Vancouver Island, while high streamflow advisories cover the Central and North coasts.

The Pemberton Animal Wellbeing Society said on social media that staff with Blackcomb Helicopters had broken into the shelter to rescue five puppies and their mother from what it described as “dangerous rising floodwaters.”

“Their swift and decisive actions saved lives and we are profoundly thankful,” says the statement posted Tuesday afternoon.

A dedicated volunteer also “braved the icy floodwaters” to rescue additional animals and retrieve essential supplies, the society says.

