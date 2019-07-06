Hundreds flocked to the first Oak Bay Night Market of the year, June 12, on Oak Bay Avenue. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Local summer market round up

If you plan carefully, you may just be able to stroll through a local market every day this summer

Whether you’re interested in buying locally or are simply looking for something to do on a warm summer day, check out some of the markets in the area. Greater Victoria and the surrounding area is home to many bakers, growers and artisans who show off their products at nearby markets. If you build your schedule carefully, you may just be able to stroll through a local market every day this summer.

SUNDAYS

Bastion Square Public Market

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bastion Square

Metchosin Farmers Market

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Metchosin Municipal Grounds

Outliers Assembly Summer Market

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 28 in Fan Tan Alley

Ship Point Market

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on August 4 below Wharf Street

Victoria Public Market

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

MONDAYS

Ship Point Market

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on August 5 and September 2 below Wharf Street

Victoria Public Market

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

TUESDAYS

Salt Spring Tuesday Market

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Centennial Park on Salt Spring Island

Ship Point Market

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 3 below Wharf Street

Victoria Public Market

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

WEDNESDAYS

Luxton Summer Night Market

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from July to August

Oak Bay Night Market

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month from June to September on Oak Bay Avenue

Oaklands Community Sunset Market

4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Oaklands Community Centre from July to September

Victoria Public Market

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

THURSDAYS

Bastion Square Public Market

11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Bastion Square

Esquimalt Farmers Market

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Park on Esquimalt Road

Picot Night Market

July 11 and 18 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Fernwood Square

Sidney Street Market

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until August on Beacon Avenue

Victoria Public Market

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

FRIDAYS

Bastion Square Public Market

11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Bastion Square

Ship Point Market

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. below Wharf Street

Victoria Public Market

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

SATURDAYS

Bastion Square Public Market

11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Bastion Square

Goldstream Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Veterans’ Memorial Park

James Bay Market

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corner of Menzies and Superior until October

Moss Street Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1330 Fairfield Road until October

Peninsula Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October at the Saanich Fairground

Salt Spring Saturday Market

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Centennial Park on Salt Spring Island

Ship Point Market

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. below Wharf Street

Victoria Public Market

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Over 150 vendors lined Beacon Avenue for the opening night of the 20th annual Sidney Street Market. The markets runs every Thursday night from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. until Aug. 29. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Previous story
Explosion at Florida shopping plaza injures 20, two seriously
Next story
West Shore Parks and Recreation confirms closure of JDF curling rink

Just Posted

More portables coming to West Shore schools

SD62 adding five portables, bringing total number to 59

Victoria Symphony Splash concert marks 30 years

40,000 attendees are exptected at the anniversary event

Artist gains and growing pains for 32nd annual Paint-In

Victoria’s largest one-day art event takes to Moss Street on July 20

Green fingers needed to help grow veggies on Newman Farm

Farmlands Trust Society calling for volunteers on two dates this summer

Great Victoria cannabis users advocate for changes to Clean Air Bylaw

Members of the Cannabis Buyers Club have started a petition to be able to smoke indoors

WATCH: Buskers delight crowds in downtown Victoria

Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival runs until July 7

Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Rescue involved a passerby, Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee members, and conservation officers

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

VIDEO: Rescued fur seal released in Ucluelet

Employees of Mowi salmon farm near Hardwicke Island saw animal floating sideways and unable to dive

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

Most Read