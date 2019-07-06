Local summer market round up

If you plan carefully, you may just be able to stroll through a local market every day this summer

Whether you’re interested in buying locally or are simply looking for something to do on a warm summer day, check out some of the markets in the area. Greater Victoria and the surrounding area is home to many bakers, growers and artisans who show off their products at nearby markets. If you build your schedule carefully, you may just be able to stroll through a local market every day this summer.

SUNDAYS

Bastion Square Public Market

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bastion Square

Metchosin Farmers Market

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Metchosin Municipal Grounds

Outliers Assembly Summer Market

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 28 in Fan Tan Alley

Ship Point Market

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on August 4 below Wharf Street

Victoria Public Market

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

MONDAYS

Ship Point Market

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on August 5 and September 2 below Wharf Street

Victoria Public Market

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

TUESDAYS

Salt Spring Tuesday Market

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Centennial Park on Salt Spring Island

Ship Point Market

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 3 below Wharf Street

Victoria Public Market

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

WEDNESDAYS

Luxton Summer Night Market

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from July to August

Oak Bay Night Market

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month from June to September on Oak Bay Avenue

Oaklands Community Sunset Market

4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Oaklands Community Centre from July to September

Victoria Public Market

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

THURSDAYS

Bastion Square Public Market

11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Bastion Square

Esquimalt Farmers Market

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Park on Esquimalt Road

Picot Night Market

July 11 and 18 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Fernwood Square

Sidney Street Market

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until August on Beacon Avenue

Victoria Public Market

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

FRIDAYS

Bastion Square Public Market

11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Bastion Square

Ship Point Market

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. below Wharf Street

Victoria Public Market

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

SATURDAYS

Bastion Square Public Market

11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Bastion Square

Goldstream Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Veterans’ Memorial Park

James Bay Market

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corner of Menzies and Superior until October

Moss Street Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1330 Fairfield Road until October

Peninsula Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October at the Saanich Fairground

Salt Spring Saturday Market

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Centennial Park on Salt Spring Island

Ship Point Market

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. below Wharf Street

Victoria Public Market

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street

