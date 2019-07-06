Local summer market round up

Whether you’re interested in buying locally or are simply looking for something to do on a warm summer day, check out some of the markets in the area. Greater Victoria and the surrounding area is home to many bakers, growers and artisans who show off their products at nearby markets. If you build your schedule carefully, you may just be able to stroll through a local market every day this summer.
SUNDAYS
Bastion Square Public Market
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bastion Square
Metchosin Farmers Market
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Metchosin Municipal Grounds
Outliers Assembly Summer Market
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 28 in Fan Tan Alley
Ship Point Market
10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on August 4 below Wharf Street
Victoria Public Market
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street
MONDAYS
Ship Point Market
10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on August 5 and September 2 below Wharf Street
Victoria Public Market
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street
TUESDAYS
Salt Spring Tuesday Market
2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Centennial Park on Salt Spring Island
Ship Point Market
10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 3 below Wharf Street
Victoria Public Market
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street
WEDNESDAYS
Luxton Summer Night Market
5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from July to August
Oak Bay Night Market
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month from June to September on Oak Bay Avenue
Oaklands Community Sunset Market
4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Oaklands Community Centre from July to September
Victoria Public Market
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street
THURSDAYS
Bastion Square Public Market
11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Bastion Square
Esquimalt Farmers Market
4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Park on Esquimalt Road
Picot Night Market
July 11 and 18 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Fernwood Square
Sidney Street Market
5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until August on Beacon Avenue
Victoria Public Market
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street
FRIDAYS
Bastion Square Public Market
11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Bastion Square
Ship Point Market
6 p.m. to 10 p.m. below Wharf Street
Victoria Public Market
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street
SATURDAYS
Bastion Square Public Market
11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Bastion Square
Goldstream Farmers Market
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Veterans’ Memorial Park
James Bay Market
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corner of Menzies and Superior until October
Moss Street Market
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1330 Fairfield Road until October
Peninsula Country Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October at the Saanich Fairground
Salt Spring Saturday Market
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Centennial Park on Salt Spring Island
Ship Point Market
10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. below Wharf Street
Victoria Public Market
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1701 Douglas Street
