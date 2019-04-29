Crews are assessing a struck power line in Esquimalt.

Localized evacuation after gas line hit in Esquimalt

Esquimalt, CFB fire crews on scene

Traffic on Peters Street in Esquimalt may be impacted while crews work to repair a struck power line.

According to the township of Esquimalt, the gas line was uncovered by Capitol Regional District (CRD) crews who were working on the wastewater development project on Monday.

On Department of National Defense land, CFB Esquimalt and Fortis BC attended the scene with support from Esquimalt Fire Rescue.

A localized evacuation was conducted but the township says there are no safety risks to the public. Traffic may be impacted.

READ ALSO: Construction on track in Esquimalt for CRD wastewater treatment plant

READ ALSO: Wastewater treatment facility projected to be $10 million over budget


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police
Next story
West Shore RCMP call death in Mill Hill park non-suspicious

Just Posted

Victoria man wins $2.5 million lottery prize

Glen Fraser plans on retiring early, taking more camping trips

Greater Victoria youth host Meatless Monday potluck

The first potluck at the CRD Commons Room is April 29, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Bay residents concerned about anti-SOGI event at Windsor Park

Two Oak Bay pro-SOGI rallies pop up in response to event

Victoria, Saanich police investigate rash of dumpster fires

Four dumpster fires happened across Saanich and Victoria on Monday morning

Canada’s Women’s Rugby Sevens hit home turf in strong position

Teams will battle it out at Langford’s Westhills Stadium on May 11 and 12

VIDEO: Pacific FC nets historic win during inaugural game in Langford

More than 5,000 fans sold out seats to cheer on the brand new team

Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Port Hardy

The BC Coroners Service says the victim was a man in his 40s

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Vancouver Island homeless camp being evicted

Eviction notice served same day the government committed $1 million to site restoration project

Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

The report found nearly all the incidents in the province were fueled by online hatred

B.C. man brought back from dead at Vancouver hospital

World-first experimental intervention could save countless lives of cardiac arrest victims

Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook. Police believe it ‘may be linked’ to gangs.

Most Read