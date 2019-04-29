Localized evacuation after gas line hit in Esquimalt

Traffic on Peters Street in Esquimalt may be impacted while crews work to repair a struck power line.

According to the township of Esquimalt, the gas line was uncovered by Capitol Regional District (CRD) crews who were working on the wastewater development project on Monday.

On Department of National Defense land, CFB Esquimalt and Fortis BC attended the scene with support from Esquimalt Fire Rescue.

A localized evacuation was conducted but the township says there are no safety risks to the public. Traffic may be impacted.

