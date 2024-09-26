‘Localized’ fire leads to partial shutdown of Trail zinc plant

Teck Resources reports no injuries and it doesn’t expect any environmental damage

Tech Resources says a fire at its zinc plant in Trail, B.C., has shut down one of the plant’s four sections, but the other three remain in operation as it investigates the cause of the “localized” blaze.

The company says the fire happened Wednesday, but there were no injuries and it doesn’t expect any environmental damage due to the fire.

Teck Resources says production of zinc, lead and other metals continues at its Trail Operations Electrolytic zinc plant.

The company says it will release more information about the fire when it knows more about the blaze through the investigation.

The company says its plant in Trail is one of the biggest in the world for zinc and lead smelting and refining.

It says the plant also produces other specialty metals, chemicals and fertilizers.