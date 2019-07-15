Location of Oak Bay’s Sea Lore still up in the air

Oak Bay council decided not to install a donated Sea Lore sculpture on this cement platform along the waterfront walkway between Haynes Park and Queen’s Park. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

The question of what to do with the Sea Lore sculpture Octeavina continues in Oak Bay.

Last week council received a report that considered where to put the $40,000 sculpture, which has been purchased by an anonymous donor for Oak Bay. Council briefly considered installing it along the Beach Drive waterfront between Haynes Park and Queen’s Park.

The exact spot was the cement pedestal on one of the stairways which provide access down to the beach. It is quite close to the original rock location which sits about 15 metres out from the beach in the foreshore.

Some councillors, such as Coun. Esther Paterson, were concerned that the approximate 12-foot drop behind the cement pedestal (and stairway) on Beach Drive would be a constant danger for children climbing on the sculpture.

The Carnarvon Park water park was also considered.

In the end, council couldn’t agree on the waterfront spot and instead agreed with Coun. Eric Zhelka’s suggestion that Oak Bay go back to the donor to suggest alternate locations and also to investigate a policy on how to accept and process a donation made to the District of Oak Bay.

“The intent of the motion is to give council an opportunity to find a suitable home for the Sea Lore,” said Mayor Kevin Murdoch. “We have a generous offer but we don’t have a policy on what to do if someone wants to commission and donate a piece of art.”

The concept of the Sea Lore started well over a year ago based on the donor’s original idea of putting a piece of art on the foreshore rock between Haynes and Queen’s parks. Dubbed Sea Lore, an Oak Bay jury fielded 32 proposals from artists, settling on the Octeavina sculpture by Lisa McCulloch (designer) and Fred Dobbs (sculptor). The sculpture is inspired by the maritime character of Oak Bay.

Murdoch said he’s already been in contact with the donor who is reportedly happy to consider another location.

