Locked-out B.C. Rogers Communications workers ratify five-year contract

United Steelworkers union Local 1944, Unit 60, says members voted 96 per cent in favour

Nearly 300 Rogers Communications workers have voted strongly in favour of a new contract, ending a company lockout that began two weeks ago.

The United Steelworkers union Local 1944, Unit 60, says in a statement that its members voted 96 per cent in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement reached last Friday.

The Rogers technicians, who build, maintain and repair internet, phone and television infrastructure and services in Metro Vancouver, were locked out Nov. 6, after serving strike notice and announcing plans for rotating strikes.

The union statement says the new five-year contract contains a 14.25-per-cent wage increase, retroactive pay, a $1,000 signing bonus and language that offers protection against automation and layoffs.

Technicians are due to return to the job on Wednesday.

A statement from Rogers Communications says the company is pleased the agreement has been ratified, saying the pact will “grow jobs” and “meet the needs of customers.”

