Logan Lake ordered to evacuate due to Tremont Creek wildfire

NASA fire map showing the Tremont Creek wildfire as of Aug. 12. Logan Lake is circled at bottom. (Photo credit: NASA) Map showing the area including Logan Lake that is now under evacuation order (yellow circle) and the area to the north and east (blue circle) now under evacuation alert due to the Tremont Creek wildfire. (Photo credit: EMBC)

An evacuation order has been issued for the District of Logan Lake, due to the rapid southeasterly growth of the Tremont Creek wildfire.

Cherry Creek and the areas around Greenstone Park and Duffy, Dairy, Dominic, Wyse, Paska, and Face lakes are now on evacuation alert. Highway 97D is included in the alert, which extends to the west of the Coquihalla Highway.

Highland Valley Mine west of Logan Lake is not included in the evacuation order, but the area around the mine remains under evacuation alert. New Gold Mine near Kamloops is also not affected.

Highway 97C from Ashcroft to Logan Lake and Highway 1 from Cache Creek to Kamloops remain open at this time, but due to rapidly changing fire conditions, highways can be closed on short notice.

The fire, which originated east of Ashcroft on July 13, is an estimated 36,411 in size. It has been moving to the east, prompting an evacuation order for the area around Tunkwa Provincial Park and an evacuation order for the area around Mount Savona on Aug. 5.

Evacuation alerts were also issued for Savona and Tobiano on Aug. 5. Kamloops is not currently on alert.

Crews have been working to establish fire guards and carry out planned ignitions to reduce fuel loads on the eastern edge of the fire. However, strong winds from the northwest and continued hot, dry weather caused the fire to jump a guard and make an excursion to the southeast on the morning of Aug. 12.

Evacuees are being directed to leave Logan Lake via Highway 97C to Ashcroft or Highway 97C to Merritt, but are being advised that there is no accommodation in either community. An ESS reception centre is available at Chilliwack Senior Secondary (46363 Yale Road, Chilliwack), but there is no capacity for lodging at the centre.

Evacuees from Logan Lake and the surrounding area who elect to stay with family or friends and who do not need assistance with housing should still register with Emergency Support Services online or call toll-free 1-800-585-9559.



