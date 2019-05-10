Logging companies close gates, deny access to backcountry

A group of quadders enjoy a trip to King Solomon’s Mine off Cameron Main. Mosaic Forest Management is closing access to the backcountry for Mother’s Day weekend. HEATHER MILLIGAN PHOTO

If you were hoping to take Mom out to the backcountry for some outdoor adventures this weekend, you’re out of luck.

Mosaic Forest Management, which is jointly operated by Island Timberlands and TimberWest, have closed access to all its private forest lands for May 11–12.

“Due to warm, dry weather conditions and an increase in the fire danger rating, access to all Mosaic Forest Management private forest lands is closed May 11-12, 2019,” Island Timberlands posted on its blog. The blog lists recreational access and has a status list of all backcountry gates. They were all marked “closed” as of Friday, May 10.

Access to the backcountry is a sore point with outdoor recreationalists on Vancouver Island, especially in the Alberni Valley area. Numerous community meetings and protests have been held as residents try to convince the companies holding ownership of the private forest lands to keep the gates open.

Camping in authorized campgrounds remains open May 11–12. There is no campfire ban in effect, according to Island Timberlands.

The fire danger rating is between moderate and high for central Vancouver Island this weekend.

Campers are still encouraged to use propane campfire units “where possible.”

To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 or dial *5555 from a cellphone.

