Logs cleared after rollover crash in Langford, cause still undetermined

A logging truck rolled over on the Trans-Canada Highway near West Shore Parkway. (Twitter/@busdriverlife)

Cleanup continued Tuesday morning after a logging truck crash on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday afternoon.

A second, unrelated incident, delayed southbound motorists near Goldstream Provincial Park Tuesday morning. Emcon Services Inc., the contractor tasked with maintenance of provincial highways on southern Vancouver Island, reported the incident at 7 a.m., noting emergency crews had cleared shortly before 8 a.m.

Monday’s rollover crash snarled northbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway near West Shore Parkway with the truck towed away Monday but the logs remaining on scene until they could be removed Tuesday morning.

West Shore RCMP noted the cause of the crash is undetermined at this time. However, the driver received tickets for failing to maintain a logbook and police ordered an inspection for the truck and trailer.

Langford Fire Rescue was called out for the single-vehicle crash on Feb. 8 around 1 p.m. said Fire Chief Chris Aubrey. When crews arrived the driver was out of the vehicle and unharmed. Firefighters contained a diesel leak and disconnected power in the truck to ensure the scene was safe.

Fortunately, Aubrey said, the vehicle and logs filled one lane and shoulder, leaving one lane open for northbound traffic.

