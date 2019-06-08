London police arrest 5th suspect in attack on lesbian couple

Police said Saturday all of suspects are between 15 and 18 years old

Police in London have arrested a fifth suspect on suspicion of punching two women on a bus because they are lesbians.

Authorities didn’t identify the victims in the May 30 attack. But Melania Geymonat posted an image on her Facebook page showing her bloodied face and that of her girlfriend’s.

Geymonat said in the post that they were on the upper deck of the bus when a gang of “hooligans” demanded that they kiss. The women tried to reason with them, but the incident escalated.

Police said Saturday all of suspects are between 15 and 18 years old.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox says that while attacks like this are rare on London buses, extra uniformed and plain clothes officers will be out on patrol this weekend to offer reassurance.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Penticton bans sitting and lying down on some sidewalks

Just Posted

Transport Canada releases new drone rules

There are still limited places to fly in the CRD

One person sent to hospital after single vehicle crash in Saanich Friday

Saanich Police are investigating

Companies use employee morale monitoring tools to boost happiness and performance

2017 poll shows 85 per cent ‘not engaged or actively disengaged at work’

Oak Bay on verge of approving its second duplex

Owners look to upgrade 62 year old duplex

The science behind why leaf blowers are so irritating

The low frequency emitted can penetrate walls

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

Lotto Max ticket bought on Vancouver Island wins $500,000

There was no winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Vancouver Island mom enters Maxim Cover Girl contest for daughter’s sake

Grand prize money would help with costs of 10-year-old daughter’s spinal surgery

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Vancouver Island eagle sculptor’s latest creation details an epic battle

Eagles battling in flight took 2,500 hours to complete

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

Most Read