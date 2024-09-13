Long promised 2nd power source coming for West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland

BC Hydro's West Kelowna Transmission Project will connect through the FortisBC system

Successive councils have been pressing the provincial government for a second hydro transmission line ever since West Kelowna was incorporated as a city in 2007. (Black Press file photo)

1 / 1 Successive councils have been pressing the provincial government for a second hydro transmission line ever since West Kelowna was incorporated as a city in 2007. (Black Press file photo) Advertisement

BC Hydro customers in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation (WFN), Peachland and Summerland are getting an additional power source.

The company has identified a new leading alternative for its West Kelowna Transmission Project, connecting through the FortisBC system.

Approximately 70,000 people are connected to the Westbank substation, which is currently supplied by a single transmission line from a substation near Merritt.

The Westbank facility was identified as a second source of power due to its remote location, and the existing 80-kilometre transmission line which poses power restoration challenges, especially during wildfire season.

BC Hydro does ongoing fire protection work and, in a media release noted the line has performed well through several wildfire seasons.

The FortisBC connection involves building a new transmission line, including an underwater cable across Okanagan Lake, connecting the Westbank substation to the FortisBC system in Kelowna.

“Selecting the FortisBC connection as the leading alternative offers several benefits, including a second source of power, with lower risk of impacts including wildfires, smaller footprint, minimizes habitat loss and fragmentation, and could be in service sooner than the other alternatives,” said Chris O’Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro.

FortisBC President and CEO Roger Dall'Antonia said they are pleased to be working with BC Hydro.

“This proposed new transmission line will help to improve the reliability and resiliency of the electricity system for homes and businesses throughout the area.”

BC Hydro is also working with WFN, the Okanagan Indian Band and Upper Nicola Band, as representatives for the Syilx Okanagan Nation under a relationship agreement.

A schedule for the project will be developed in early 2025 BC Hydro will and will host community open houses and other activities.

The project has been talked about about by the province and local municipal governments since 2007. In 2015, former B.C. premier Christy Clark announced that a second transmission line would be built in West Kelowna and take an estimated six years to complete. That never happened. BC Hydro began narrowing its options for a second line in 2016 but the project was cancelled in 2019.

BC Hydro set aside money for the second transmission line in 2024.

For more information on the West Kelowna Transmission Project visit the BC Hydro website.