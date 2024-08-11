Long-term care residents evacuated from Ashcroft return home after three weeks

Residents of Jackson House long-term care in Ashcroft were evacuated on July 19 because of Shetland Creek wildfire

Residents of Ashcroft's Jackson House long-term care facility returned home on Saturday (Aug. 10), more than three weeks after being evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the Shetland Creek wildfire.

The fire — which started near Spences Bridge on July 12 — grew rapidly in size on July 17, forcing a tactical evacuation of the Saranagati Village community in Venables Valley, between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft. On July 19 the entire Village of Ashcroft was put on evacuation alert, and Interior Health (IH) — which operates Jackson House at the Ashcroft Hospital — made the decision to evacuate the residents there to a facility in Salmon Arm as a precautionary measure.

The evacuation alert for most of Ashcroft was rescinded on July 26 and changed to all clear. An evacuation alert for a portion of the village along Highway 1 was rescinded on Aug. 7.

In a statement released on Aug. 10, Interior Health thanked Ashcroft staff, as well as staff at the receiving facility in Salmon Arm and others who supported the safe relocation and return of the Jackson House residents.

"We also want to recognize the ongoing efforts of the BC Wildfire Service and all the regional districts in the Interior region for their efforts to keep individuals and communities safe. . . . . IH continues to support the wildfire response in our region, and our heartfelt thanks go out to our care partners, first responders, community volunteers, and local and provincial governments across the region."

Anyone who would like to confirm their loved one's current location can call 1-833-469-9800, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Aug. 9 the Thompson-Nicola Regional District rescinded an evacuation alert for 152 addressed properties in and around Spences Bridge and in Hat Creek Valley. The Cook's Ferry Indian Band also rescinded evacuation alerts on most of its reserves along the Highway 1 corridor between Spences Bridge and Basque.

As of Aug. 10, the Shetland Creek wildfire was estimated at 27,729.8 hectares, with most active fire behaviour concentrated on the fire's southwest flank, where there has been some isolated spotting. Helicopters are supporting crews along the western perimeter of the fire to prevent growth to the west.

On the southeastern flank, the fire is still burning on the eastern face of Arthur's Seat above Spences Bridge. Because of the high elevation, slope, and stability issues, direct attack is not possible, but the fire is not expected to challenge containment lines.

Smoke is visible along Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft. The highway remains open, but visibility might be reduced. The highway corridor is being monitored and patrolled for isolated hot spots, which continue to burn well within the fire perimeter.

An Area Restriction Order remains in place for the entirety of the Shetland Creek wildfire, as well as a buffer zone to the west of the fire. Residents of the area whose homes are not under evacuation order are allowed to travel to or through the area, but it is closed to the general public. The order is scheduled to run until Aug. 13, but could be extended.

For more information about the Shetland Creek wildfire, or the wildfire situation in B.C., can visit the BC Wildfire Service website or download the free BC Wildfire Service app. For highway conditions and closures, go to www.drivebc.ca.